Brett Eldredge Scores Sixth Consecutive No. 1 Hit With “Wanna Be That Song”

Brett Eldredge got an early Christmas present yesterday (Dec. 19) when the news came in that his current single, “Wanna Be That Song,” hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, giving the singer his sixth consecutive No. 1 single. His previous No. 1s include “Don’t Ya,” “Beat of the Music” and “Mean To Me” from his Bring You Back album and “Lose My Mind” and “Drunk on Your Love” from Illinois.

“Getting to be ‘that song’ for my fans just makes this so much sweeter, better than any number one I’ve ever had,” said Brett in a statement. “This is the song I’ve wanted to release for a long time so thank you to my team, my fans, country radio—and merry Christmas!”

Brett scored the last No. 1 hit of the year, as the charts take a hiatus for the Christmas holiday before resuming in 2017. The Illinois native is known for doing death-defying stunts when his songs hit the top of the charts, including swimming with sharks and skydiving. No word on what Brett will do to celebrate “Wanna Be That Song,” but we’re sure his mom won’t be happy.

The “Lose My Mind” singer is also seeing success with his first-ever Christmas album, Glow. His duet of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with Meghan Trainor tops the Holiday Music Chart for its third week and sits at No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Brett will continue to celebrate Glow on Friday, Dec. 23, on NBC’S Today Show, where he will join the hosts in Nashville to talk about his family’s holiday traditions and share his mother’s cookie recipe.

Congrats to Brett and his team on a very successful 2016.

Photo by ©Curtis Hilbun/AFF-USA.com

