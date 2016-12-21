Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Talk Family Christmas Traditions on “Live With Kelly”

It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Live With Kelly set when Kelly Ripa and guest-host Christian Slater welcomed Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to New York Wednesday morning (Dec.21).

The couple made themselves comfortable on the couch as they talked about Christmas in the Brooks-Yearwood household and followed the interview up with a performance of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” from their Christmas album, Christmas Together.

“[Christmas] is about getting with our families, not always on the day because we have grown children, my sister lives in Georgia, we have family in Oklahoma so it’s about just finding that time with family,” Trisha tells Kelly.

As far as traditions they follow each Christmas. “We built this CD [Christmas Together] for one purpose, to decorate the tree with the girls,” Garth says. “That’s our one tradition—we decorate the tree with the girls. So we might put the tree up and they might be all over the globe so the tree just stands naked until all five us get to go around—’cause we have the same ornaments we’ve had their whole lives so each one has a story and we have music that we select for the background of that. We cut this record for that whole intention. This year, it was fun, we got to play Christmas Together and it was great. It was one of the best Christmas’ ever.”

Check out Garth and Trisha’s interview and their performance of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

You can watch the full show here or jump to Garth and Trisha’s performance of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” at 21:00

