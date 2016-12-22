Watch Dustin Lynch Defeat Cassadee Pope in Epic Lip Sync Battle

Dustin Lynch and Cassadee Pope clashed Wednesday night (Dec.21) when they went head-to-head in an epic lip sync contest on Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle.

Hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, Lip Sync Battle pits celebrities against each other to see who can deliver the most outrageous and entertaining lip-synched performance.

The recent tourmates were not afraid to go all out with background dancers and stage props. Cassadee’s intense version of Panic! at the Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” saw a surprise visit from the band’s lead singer, Brendon Urie, and her cover of Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” went up against Dustin’s covers of Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5″—complete with fake mustache—and Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy.”

Watch the performances of “Mambo No. 5” and “I Write The Sins Not Tragedies.”

After all was said and done, Dustin was declared the winner of Lip Sync Battle and took home a very large belt as the grand prize. “This is all I ever dreamed of in my life,” Dustin said after his win. “I finally feel like somebody. This is the first thing I’ve ever won in my life right here. I got a belt baby.”

Congratulations to Dustin!

