Year In Review: The 15 Top Videos of 2016

It’s time to rewind and take a look back at the 15 Top Videos from 2016. Enjoy!

15. “You Look Like I Need a Drink” – Justin Moore

Director: Shane Drake

14. “Wanna Be That Song” – Brett Eldredge

Director: Dustin Riker

13. “’80s Mercedes” – Maren Morris

Director: Alon Isocianu

12. “Head Over Boots” – Jon Pardi

Director: Jim Wright

11. Wasted Time” – Keith Urban

Director: John Urbano

10. “Somewhere On a Beach” – Dierks Bentley

Director: Wes Edwards

9. “Brace for Impact” – Sturgill Simpson

Director: Matt Mahurin

8. “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

Director: Wes Edwards

7. “Unlove You” – Jennifer Nettles

Director: Trey Fanjoy

6. “Better Man” – Little Big Town

Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

5. “Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Kristen Barlowe

4. “Mayday” – Cam

Director: Daniel Carberry

3. “Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

2. “Star of the Show” – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

1. “Forever Country” – Various Artists

Director: Joseph Kahn

