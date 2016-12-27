Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles and Wife Jenna Reveal Gender of Baby No. 2 in the Cutest Way

Posted on

Engagements and baby announcements are running rampant in country music this holiday season. On Christmas Day, Kelsea Ballerini and Kacey Musgraves announced their engagements and Ashley Monroe announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child. Yesterday (Dec. 26), Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles and his wife Jenna joined in the fun by announcing that they are expecting their second child and revelaed the baby’s gender—a girl—in the cutest way.

jett-liles-stephen-barker-liles-sonThe new baby girl will join big brother Jett in the family, making the Liles household a family of four.  On Christmas morning, Jett got one heck of a present from his parents. Stephen and Jenna had Jett open a box that contained a helium balloon—which floated out of the box—revealing the baby’s gender.

“We could have found out the sex of the baby [before now], but it was worth the wait. We couldn’t be more excited. We haven’t decided the name yet. We both come from big families and are excited to start our own big family,” said Stephen in a statement.

Not only will 2017 bring a new baby for Stephen, but Love and Theft have also signed with a new label, Curb Records, and released their new single, “Candyland,” which will get a big push at the beginning of next year.

We’re looking forward to big things from Love and Theft in the new year. Congratulations to the growing family.

Watch how Stephen and Jenna revealed the gender of their baby to 3-year-old Jett.

Blogs

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

We don’t think so. In fact, we are just starting to put together all the pieces of our “13 Days of Halloween” give away extravaganza. We’re just like Oprah…only with blood and sharp teeth!!! As you may know, Cory is a giddy little kid when it comes to Halloween and it’s hard not to get…

Headlines