Year in Review: 2016 Babies

Posted on

2016 was the Year of the Baby in country music. Country stars sure were getting busy bringing new life into the world.

In January, LOCASH’s Preston Brust and wife Kristen welcomed daughter Love Lily, making her the first country music baby of the year—but not the last. From Jana Kramer and Charles Kelly to the year’s most recent addition, Eli Young Band’s Jon Jones’ daughter Lila Pascale (Nov. 30), 2016 saw a new generation of future country stars being born.

For our Year in Review, NCD compiled a list of all those country music babies born in the year 2016.

1. LOCASH
PRESTON BRUST and KRISTEN BRUST

Jan. 5
Daughter: Love Lily Brust –  7 lbs., 7 oz.

Introducing Love Lily Brust!!!! #ILoveThisLife

A photo posted by LOCASH (@locash_official) on

 

2. THOMPSON SQUARE
KEIFER THOMPSON and SHAWNA THOMPSON

Jan. 24
Son: Rigney Cooper Thompson – 7 lbs., 13 oz.

 

3. JANA KRAMER and MICHAEL CAUSSIN
(currently separated)

Jan. 31
Daughter: Jolie Rae Caussin – 7 lbs., 1 oz.

Absolutely in love. #JolieRae

A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

 

4. LADY ANTEBELLUM
CHARLES KELLEY and CASSIE KELLEY

Feb. 11
Son: Ward Charles Kelley – 7 lbs., 9 oz

 

5. HOLLY WILLIAMS and CHRIS COLEMAN

March 8
Daughter: Lillie Mae Louise Coleman – 6 lbs., 15 oz.

Our hearts have exploded for Lillie Mae Louise Coleman ❤️ Photo @bfluke

A photo posted by hollyaudreywilliams (@hollyaudreywilliams) on

 

6. LOCASH
CHRIS LUCAS and KAITLYN LUCAS

March 21
Daughter: Remi McKenna – 6 lbs., 10 oz.

screen-shot-2016-12-09-at-12-39-42-pm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7. WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN

March 23
Daughter: Presley Morgan – 7 lbs., 9 oz.

My baby girl. #Presley.

A photo posted by William Michael Morgan (@wmmorganmusic) on

 

8. KELLY CLARKSON and BRANDON BLACKSTOCK

April 12
Son: Remington Alexander Blackstock (Remy)

Thank you @archetype_photo for the beautiful pictures once again!!! Y'all are the best!

A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on

 

9. GRANGER SMITH and AMBER SMITH

May 16
Son: River Kelly Smith – 9 lbs., 10 oz.

 

10. ZAC BROWN BAND
COY BOWLES and KYLIE BOWLES

Oct. 21
Daughter: Hattie Bowles

11. ZAC BROWN BAND
CLAY COOK and BROOKE COOK

Nov. 4
Son: Charles Robert Cook – 8 lbs.

12. ELI YOUNG BAND
JON JONES AND SARAH JONES

Nov. 30
Daughter: Lila Pascale – 7 lbs.

jon-jones-lila

Blogs

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

We don’t think so. In fact, we are just starting to put together all the pieces of our “13 Days of Halloween” give away extravaganza. We’re just like Oprah…only with blood and sharp teeth!!! As you may know, Cory is a giddy little kid when it comes to Halloween and it’s hard not to get…

Headlines