Austin Webb and Wife Melanie Expecting Their First Child

Posted on

You can add Austin Webb—singer of “Slip on By” and “All Country on You”—and his wife, Melanie, to the growing list of country couples closing out the year with the announcement that they are expecting a visit from the stork in 2017. Ashley Monroe and husband John Danks and Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles and wife Jenna  announced their respective pregnancies this past week.

On Wednesday (Dec. 28), Austin broke the news of the impending arrival via his Instagram account. He posted a picture of his beaming wife with the words “We’re Trading Our Silent Nights For a Bundle of Joy” over the photo with the caption “Drum roll……”

The couple married in November and the new bundle of joy is expected to arrive in June 2017.

NCD sends our congratulations to the happy couple.

Drum roll…….

A photo posted by AUSTIN WEBB (@austinlwebb) on

Blogs

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

We don’t think so. In fact, we are just starting to put together all the pieces of our “13 Days of Halloween” give away extravaganza. We’re just like Oprah…only with blood and sharp teeth!!! As you may know, Cory is a giddy little kid when it comes to Halloween and it’s hard not to get…

Headlines