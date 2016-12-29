“The Joey + Rory Show” Returns to RFD-TV

Posted on

After viewers clamored for the return of The Joey + Rory Show, RFD-TV responded by bringing it back to its lineup on Dec. 31. The variety show originally aired for four seasons on RFD-TV from 2012 to 2014.

The Joey + Rory Show followed husband-and-wife duo Joey and Rory Feek as they performed music and lived life on their Tennessee farm with their newborn baby, Indiana. Joey, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer shortly after Indiana’s birth, passed away in March 2016 after a two-year battle with the disease.

As a special tribute, Rory has produced a retrospective episode—filmed in the barn where the show was originally shot—that will complement each season, consisting of interviews with himself, songwriter Wynn Varble, Rory’s sister Marcy Gary, Bradley Walker and Gabe McCauley. Friends and family share never-before-told stories about their favorite moments and reflect on the what the show means to them since the passing of Joey.

The Joey + Rory Show returns to RFD-TV’s program lineup beginning Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9:30 p.m. ET. Rory also released a tribute documentary, To Joey, With Love, in September that is currently available on DVD at retail stores. You can keep up with Rory and his life with daughter, Indiana, through his blog, ThisLifeILive.com.

Check out Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2 from The Joey + Rory Show below.

