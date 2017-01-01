Bluegrass Duo Dailey & Vincent Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Posted on

Bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent got an unexpected surprise during their 100th appearance on the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night (Jan. 30) when Marty Stuart invited them to officially join the Opry.

“Country music needs you,” said Marty after the duo’s 30-minute set. “Country music loves you. And the Grand Ole Opry welcomes you.”

Comprised of Jamie Dailey (guitar, bass, vocals) and Darrin Vincent (mandolin, guitar, bass, vocals), the duo formed in 2007 and have earned a number of honors over their decade-long career, including multiple International Bluegrass Music Association awards and three Grammy nominations.

“This is one of the most special things that has ever happened to us,” said Jamie Dailey. “We’re so thankful.”

“I have no words,” added Darrin Vincent. “I’m so honored. The Lord is so faithful to us.”

The duo will be formally inducted into the Opry on Saturday, March 11.

Blogs

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

We don’t think so. In fact, we are just starting to put together all the pieces of our “13 Days of Halloween” give away extravaganza. We’re just like Oprah…only with blood and sharp teeth!!! As you may know, Cory is a giddy little kid when it comes to Halloween and it’s hard not to get…

Headlines