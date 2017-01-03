And Baby Makes Five: Lee Brice and Wife Sara Are Expecting Their Third Child

Posted on

There is some happy news to report for Lee Brice and his wife, Sara. According to People, the couple is expecting their third child.

The new baby—the gender is unknown—will make the Brice family a party of five when he or she joins big brothers Ryker Mobley, 3, and Takoda, 8.

Lee tells People, “Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child. Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”

Lee joins a number of fellow country artists who have announced that they are expecting mini-mes in the coming year, including Ashley Monroe, Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles, Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston and Austin Webb.

A little more than a month ago, Lee posted a photo on Instagram of his two boys with the caption: “My beautiful wife Sara and I are so thankful for every moment with these two.”

Congrats to the Brice family on the exciting news.

Photo by Steve Lowry/BMI 

Blogs

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

We don’t think so. In fact, we are just starting to put together all the pieces of our “13 Days of Halloween” give away extravaganza. We’re just like Oprah…only with blood and sharp teeth!!! As you may know, Cory is a giddy little kid when it comes to Halloween and it’s hard not to get…

Headlines