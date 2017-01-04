Carrie Underwood’s Dog, Ace, Is Doing Water Rehab After Suffering Paralyzing Herniated Disk [Video]

Posted on

If you’re a fan of Carrie Underwood then you understand how important her dogs, Ace and Penny, are to her. She often posts adorable photos and videos on Instagram of her little buddies.

One of Carrie’s precious pups, Ace, suffered a herniated disk before the holidays and as a result became paralyzed for a period of time. He has since been able to use his right side, but the left side is taking longer to recover.

The “Church Bells” singer says that the road to recovering is a long but there are signs of progress. Carrie posted an adorable video of the little guy working hard to get his mobility back.

“Right before Christmas, my little Ace suffered a herniated disk 😢,” Carrie captioned the video. “He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side…his left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go…he’s taking his physical therapy like a champ! And, of course, this is too adorable not to post!”

Check out Ace doing his thing.

Photo Courtesy Carrie Underwood

Blogs

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

We don’t think so. In fact, we are just starting to put together all the pieces of our “13 Days of Halloween” give away extravaganza. We’re just like Oprah…only with blood and sharp teeth!!! As you may know, Cory is a giddy little kid when it comes to Halloween and it’s hard not to get…

Headlines