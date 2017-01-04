Why Is Willie Nelson So Happy? Because He Got the Dopest Christmas Sweater Ever From Snoop Dogg

Posted on

Longtime marijuana posterboy Willie Nelson got the dopest Christmas present ever from another like-minded weed enthusiast. Snoop Dogg sent the country music icon a cannabis-inspired Xmas sweater, which was adorned with a marijuana leaf, stars, and the phrase “Smoke Weed Everyday.” Willie posted a pic of the sweater on Twitter with the caption “Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater.”

Check out the pic.

The 83-year-old country music legend celebrated the launch of Willie’s Reserve, a premium marijuana brand, in 2016.

“I’ve smoked enough and I want to give back,” Willie said in a press release. “Now that legalization is spreading across the country, there’s a great opportunity to build a company that can help a lot of people. I hope it gives social justice to those who are incarcerated for doing what we’re now doing legally. I am also committed to have our crops farmed in an environmentally responsible way; to revitalize small farms and to grow it as clean as possible. So far, I’ve really enjoyed meeting with the best growers.”

Blogs

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

We don’t think so. In fact, we are just starting to put together all the pieces of our “13 Days of Halloween” give away extravaganza. We’re just like Oprah…only with blood and sharp teeth!!! As you may know, Cory is a giddy little kid when it comes to Halloween and it’s hard not to get…

Headlines