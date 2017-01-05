Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow! Get out of my way!” I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road. My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas. They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up the road. Awhile later, he passed them again! I try to be courteous, use my blinker, don’t pull in too quickly to avoid spraying road sludge on other cars. But even I deal with road rage when someone is driving like a tool. If I slide off, it’s my own fault. But I certainly don’t want my stupidity to cause harm to another driver, a family with small children, for example. Some just don’t seem to care. Google “5 Hazardous Attitudes in Aviation” and see if they apply to the driving of someone you know and love. I believe it was the great philosopher George Carlin who said it best: “Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?”