Watch Hunter Hayes Debut New Song, “All for You,” From Upcoming Animated Movie, “Monster Trucks”

Posted on

Hunter Hayes stopped by Good Morning America today (Jan. 5) to debut “All for You,” an original song that he penned with Nashville songwriters Jon Nite and Emily Weisband. The new tune is featured in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming animated film Monster Trucks, which hits theaters nationwide on Friday, Jan. 13.

Check out Hunter’s performance of the upbeat song below.

While in New York City, Hunter will also perform new music from his upcoming third studio album via Billboard’s live stream on Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

“This past year has been such an incredible journey for me, both personally and creatively, and I can’t wait to share new music with everybody,” said Hunter. “You never know where a song will take you or how it might affect somebody, and while we work on finishing the new album and putting out more songs, it’s really cool to have this one I wrote a while back come to life with a film and be able to share it in its own unique way.”

Blogs

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

Is it too early to talk about Halloween???

We don’t think so. In fact, we are just starting to put together all the pieces of our “13 Days of Halloween” give away extravaganza. We’re just like Oprah…only with blood and sharp teeth!!! As you may know, Cory is a giddy little kid when it comes to Halloween and it’s hard not to get…

Headlines