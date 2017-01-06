Kacey Musgraves Lends Her Voice to Original Song, “Moonshine,” for Ben Affleck Feature Film, “Live By Night.”

Kacey Musgraves joined forces with Northern Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance to create the original song, “Moonshine,” for an upcoming Ben Affleck film, Live By Night.

Live By Night, which stars Ben, Elle Fanning, Brenden Gleeson, Sienna Miller, Chris Messina and Zoe Saldana, is a crime drama based on the 2012 book of the same name. The movie follows Joe Coughlin, the son of a Boston police officer, who moves to Ybor city in Florida and becomes a bootlegger and eventually a gangster.

Kacey and Foy sat down together to discuss the track, which is produced by Blake Mills (John Legend, Alabama Shakes), as well as the creation of the song and how the film inspired the tune.

“Kacey got involved when we wanted to have a female voice on there because there are a couple of really strong female characters in the film,” Foy said in the video.

“When I first heard the song ‘Moonshine’ I got a really fun Southern vibe from it and I thought that it would be kind of a fun challenge for me to figure out how to mix in my own flavor and my own bits of harmony to the song,” Kacey said.

Check out the making of “Moonshine” with Foy and Kacey.

For more on the film, watch the Live By Night trailer.

