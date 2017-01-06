Listen to Rascal Flatts’ Rousing New Single, “Yours If You Want It,” From Upcoming Album

Posted on

Rascal Flatts will release a new studio album in 2017—the trio’s first since 2014’s Rewind—and they are wasting little time in the new year giving fans a taste of what’s to come. Today (Jan. 6), the guys released the project’s first single, “Yours If You Want It,” a tune co-written by Jonathan Singleton and Andrew Dorff, who passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2016.

“We all felt like ‘Yours If You Want It’ was the perfect way to introduce our fans and radio to the new music we’ve been making,” said Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts. “We’ve been working really hard and we’re very proud of this track and what’s more, the late Andrew Dorff is a writer on it, and we are so honored to be a small part of making sure his legacy lives on. We have a special angel watching over it, for sure.”

Check out the rousing new anthem below.

Photo courtesy Big Machine

