Watch Chip Esten of “Nashville” Perform “Buckle Up” on the “Today Show”

Posted on

On the morning that the fifth season of the CMT drama Nashville was premiering (Jan. 5), Charles “Chip” Esten—who plays Deacon Claybourne from the hit TV series—headed to New York for an appearance on NBC’s Today Show.

Prior to his performance, the handsome singer/actor chatted with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about the new season and his latest release, “Buckle Up.”

“I’ve been putting out singles every single week for the last 26 weeks, that’s almost half a hear. Mostly because this guy right behind you—Steve Mandile produces and my band, Sixwire, plays with me. I’m real fortunate this is the latest.”

Chip made the promise to drop a new song every Friday for a year, with the exception of “Buckle Up,” which he dropped on Thursday (Jan.5) for his Today Show appearance.

“We made it drop today. It’s usually every singe Friday but because it’s on the Today Show, let’s drop it today,” added Chip. “I’ve got 26 to go and I’ll have a whole year under my belt which is a little crazy.”

Check out Chip’s performance of “Buckle Up.”

Blogs

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Headlines