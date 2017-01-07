Alan Jackson’s Mother, Ruth, Passes Away at 86

Posted on

Our condolences go out to Alan Jackson and his family on the passing of his mother, Ruth. Mrs. Jackson passed away this morning (Jan. 7) at the age of 86 and is survived by her five children.

The following press release was posted on Alan’s Facebook page.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Alan’s beloved mother, Ruth Jackson,” the post read.  “Mrs. Ruth Jackson – known to her family, friends and country music fans the world over simply as “Mama Ruth” – died Saturday morning, January 7, peacefully at her home in Newnan, Georgia. Mrs. Jackson became a celebrated part of son Alan Jackson’s career and life story as the inspiration behind some of his fans’ favorite music. Mama Ruth was 86.

Alan recorded his 2006 gospel album Precious Memories as a gift to his mother, who married Alan’s father, Joseph, at very young age in 1946. Joseph passed away in 2000. The couple resided in Newnan, Ga., where Ruth lived up until her death.

“My dad was shy and cautious, but my mom is stubborn out spoken,” Alan shared with Country Weekly in 2005. “If she feels strongly about something, she would stand her ground. I can see it in all my sisters and my kids, too.”

The superstar recalled precious memories of his mom for a 2012 Country Weekly mother’s day feature. “One thing about my mom is that she still lives in the same place in Newnan, Ga.,” Alan told the magazine. “She was about 16 when she got married. Dad got back home from the Navy and took her out of high school. They had a place near my grandfather’s and that’s where they lived. That’s all she’s ever known. She never wanted to be in a nursing hime. She is sort of feeble now and she does have care in the home., but she never wanted to leave and we hope that she can stay there. I basically wrote the song “Home” about her.”

NCD offers Alan and his family our deepest sympathy at this difficult time.

Photo by TONY PHIPPS/MCA Nashville

Blogs

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Headlines