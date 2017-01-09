Chris Janson Is “Loving Life and Having Fun” Writing and Recording for New Album He Hopes to Drop Early This Year

Posted on

It’s been a whirlwind 14 months since Chris Janson released his debut album, Buy Me a Boat. In addition to scoring two Billboard Top 25 hits—“But Me a Boat” and “Holdin’ Her”—the Missouri-to-Nashville transplant toured with Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and headlined his own Buy Me a Boat Tour.

In 2016 alone, the always-energized singer/songwriter penned 25 songs that were recorded by other artists. But don’t worry, Chris still has plenty of ink in his pen, and now he’s busy in the studio working on his second album, which he hopes to drop early this year.

“I am writing,” said Chris to Nash Country Daily. “I’ve been writing my tail off every second that I’ve been home, which has been few and far between. However, I write when I can. I am starting to record my new record. You can look for some new product coming out in the new year, probably starting with singles and that kind of thing. I’ve been writing my tail off, writing some of the things I’m most proud of, and I’m having a lot of fun with it, man. I’m having a lot of fun, because I feel like I got the first record out. As an artist, you feel like you get the first one out of the way, now the pressure is off a little bit. Most people think the pressure is on the second record, but it’s like ‘Oh, my God. What do you have to live up to?’ Dude, it’s just music, it’s not that hard to figure out. I’ve always done this as a hobby and a job and had fun with it, and I’m loving my life, so I’m just enjoying writing music, and I’ve got a bunch of it. I start recording real soon, next few days, actually.”

photo by Sara Kauss/Artisto PR

Blogs

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Headlines