Listen to the Rapped-Up Remake of “Take This Job and Shove It” Featuring Country’s Baddest Outlaw David Allan Coe

Posted on

Johnny Paycheck may have made the song “Take This Job and Shove It” a popular anthem of the working class in 1977, but the MoonShine Bandits are dusting off the old classic with their own rapped-up version of the hit called “Take This Job.” And get this, it features the original tune’s songwriter and legendary country badass David Allan Coe.

The Moonshine Bandits—a California country rap duo comprised of Big Tex and Bird, with six studio albums under their belts, including Blacked Out—rewrote the song’s second verse to fit their rap style, and not only do they have the approval of the “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” singer, but he’s lending his voice to the chorus.

“Being able to write and record a song with a legend like David Allan Coe will be one of our most memorable moments in our career,” said Big Tex said in a statement. “Having David’s approval and earning his respect meant a lot to us. When I sat down in his hotel room with my styrofoam cup of Jack Daniels, we shared and compared stories about the road and I soaked in everything he spoke about. We agreed that when it comes to making music, we never followed trends, and we’ve always done things our way.”

“Take This Job” is the first single from the Moonshine Bandits upcoming album, Baptized in Bourbon, set for release on March 3.

Listen to “Take This Job” below.

Blogs

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Headlines