KISSIN’ 92.3 needs your help again this year with OPERATION VALENTINE!

We’re looking for HANDMADE VALENTINE’S CARDS that we can send to the troops serving our country overseas!

The cards need to be here at the Kissin’ studios at 15th & Bannock Tuesday, January 27th so the folks at BLUE STAR MOTHERS can get them to the troops by Valentines day.

Cash donations are also welcome to help cover shipping costs.

FYI

There’s no guarantee that Idaho troops will get your Valentine, and there’s no way to make sure a specific soldier receives yours.



Restrictions:

No envelopes, put Valentines in one big package, no candy or food, no money, make sure Valentines can fit in sandwich size baggie, include group name & contact number.