Reba McEntire Says Singing With Mom and Sisters on New Gospel Album Was “Too Much Fun”

Posted on

There’s a new gospel singer in town and her name is Reba McEntire. Everyone’s favorite redhead is putting her vocal talents toward a new gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, set to be released on Feb. 3.

screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-14-54-pmThe album will be a two-disc offering containing 20 songs, both classic and original. Disc 1 will feature classic gospel songs like “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art, and “I’ll Fly Away,” while Disc 2 will be filled with original cuts such as “God and My Girlfriends,” “Sing It Now,” and “I Got The Lord On My Side.”

One of the standout tracks on Disc 1 is the classic tune “I’ll Fly Away”—a song Reba grew up singing. For the version on the album, Reba waited to record the song until her mother, Jackie, and sisters, Susie and Alice, were in Nashville and could lend their harmonies.

“[It was] too much fun,” Reba tells Nash Country Daily about the recording session. “We were just silly as we could be. We all got around the microphone and Susie and I—we were up there just singing our little hearts out and Mama and Alice just kept backing up,” she laughs. “They’re not used to it, saying, ‘Oh, we don’t want to be on tape, we can’t sing.’ I’d say, ‘Oh, get up here.’ It was so fun.”

But that’s not the extent of Mama McEntire’s talent in the studio. While recording the song “I Got the Lord on My Side”—the only song on the album written by Reba—the McEntire matriarch made a suggestion to her daughter that would, as Reba puts it, “enhance” the song.

“She enhanced the song tremendously,” said Reba. “[The song] was ‘I Got the Lord on My Side’ because I had written it. We got in to record it and Mama said, ‘Could I make a suggestion?’ I said, ‘Sure, what is it?’ She said, ‘Instead of saying I got the Lord on my side or I’m so happy, why don’t you say you got the Lord on your side and you’re so happy. And I said, ‘Well, that’s a great idea,’ so we went back in and recorded it again like she wanted us to do and I gave her a writer’s credit. So now I can say, Mama and I wrote this song!

If you’re happy / You got the Lord on your side / If you’re happy / You got the Lord on your side / If I see that big ol’ happy printed smile on your face / I know you’re happy / You got the Lord on your side.

Listen to Reba singing “Oh, How I Love Jesus,” from her upcoming album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.

Photo courtesy Reba’s Instagram

Blogs

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Headlines