Little Big Town Goes to Disney Resort to Kick Off Music in Our Schools Program—“Music Education Is a Right of Every Student,” Says Karen Fairchild

Posted on

Over the weekend, Little Big Town added some “magic” to the most magical place on earth.

The fabulous foursome made the day of some Ohio students from Wadsworth High School when they made a surprise appearance at the Disney Performing Arts workshop at Saratoga Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., to share some inspiring words. They even brought their special friend, Mickey Mouse, along for the fun.

Little Big Town Kicks Off MIOS at DisneyAs a part of the Give a Note Foundation’s 2017 Music in Our Schools Tour, LBT’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet revealed their own experiences with music education and the importance of music to the students.

“Music education is a right of every student,” said Karen. “It helps them develop creativity and self-expression. It builds skills like collaboration and critical thinking that help them succeed in life. For me, my music teacher in high school pushed me out onstage for the very first time to sing a solo, and it changed my life. So I’m very grateful for music education and the power that it had on my career.”

The fourth annual Music in Our Schools Tour allows the students to experience a “real world” performance and record a portion of a Disney film soundtrack. The event was founded by the Give a Note Foundation, which brings awareness to the importance of music education, and to nurture, grow and strengthen music education opportunities—for every student, every school and every community.

The following six schools will be receiving a $2,500 grant from the Give a Note Foundation, which will be matched by the CMA Foundation.

  • Ramona High School, Riverside, Calif.
  • Joliet Central High School, Joliet, Ill.
  • Salina South Middle School, Salina, Kan.
  • James Otis Elementary School, Boston
  • Tar River Elementary School, Franklinton, N.C.
  • Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee, Wash.

Congratulations to all involved.

Photo by Greg Newton/CMA

Blogs

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Headlines