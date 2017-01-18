Blake Shelton Scores 23rd Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 With “A Guy With a Girl”

Posted on

Carrie Underwood may be queen of the Mediabase chart this week with “Dirty Laundry,” but Blake Shelton rules the roost on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his 23rd No. 1, “A Guy With a Girl.”

The tune, which was written by Ashley Gorley and Bryan Simpson, is the second single from Blake’s album, If I’m Honest, to climb to No. 1, following previous chart-topper “Came Here to Forget.”

“I’ve been in this business long enough to know that a number-one single should be celebrated and never taken for granted,” Blake said. “I’m just as excited about ‘Guy With a Girl’ going No. 1 as I was ‘Austin.’ The first thing I did when I found out today was call my mom, just like I did with my first and every No. 1. So, as always, thanks to country radio and especially the fans for this.”

Since the inception of the Country Airplay chart in 1990, Blake ranks fifth all-time with 23 No. 1s, following George Strait (26), Alan Jackson (26), Kenny Chesney (27) and Tim McGraw (29).

Blake will perform “Every Time I Hear That Song” tonight (Jan. 18) at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where he is nominated for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album.

 

 

photo of Blake Shelton by David LaChapelle/NBC

Blogs

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Headlines