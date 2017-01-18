Dan + Shay Release Powerful New Video for “How Not To”

Posted on

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay are known for showing off their playful personalities in videos like “19 You + Me” and “Nothin’ Like You,” but in their new video for “How Not To,” the duo gets serious.

The video starts off in an alcoholics recovery meeting with attendees sharing their stories, as a love connection between a guy and girl begins. In a look back at the couples’ lives before getting help for alcoholism, we see them go through their struggles, drinking away their problems and suffering the consequences.

But I don’t know how not to think about you / When it’s late at night and crying / And I know that I ought to be the one who is strong and just moves on / But I probably turn down your road, knock-knock on your door / Fall back in your arms, wake up in the morning / Hating myself for the way that I can’t help the way I still want you / I just don’t know how not to, how not to, how not to  / I just don’t know how not to, how not to, how not to,” Shay belts out in the chorus.

Flash forward one year later and the happy couple is celebrating their one-year anniversary of sobriety at a party with friends Dan and Shay.

“You know I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you, right,” says the boyfriend to his girlfriend.

“We wouldn’t be here without each other,” she responds.

Well done Dan + Shay. Check out their new video for “How Not To.”

Blogs

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Headlines