Exclusive: Watch Newcomer Morgan Wallen’s Acoustic Performance of Debut Single, “‘The Way I Talk”

Posted on

Newcomer Morgan Wallen has a lot to look forward to in the new year. The 23-year-old Tennessee native, who recently released his debut EP, The Way I Talk, will be joining a leg of Florida Georgia Line’s Dig Your Roots Tour and is currently on a radio tour promoting his debut single, “‘The Way I Talk,” which is climbing the country charts.

“‘The Way I Talk’ is a song that lets the world know who I am right off the bat—the way I was raised and the things I love,” Morgan tells Nash Country Daily. “Even though it’s a song that tells my story, I believe that everyone can insert their own experiences and things they love. I realize everyone is not a Tennessee Volunteer fan so it’s okay if y’all say Roll Tide or Rock Chalk Jayhawk instead.”

Morgan, who was raised by a hard-rock-loving dad and country-music-loving mom, has been performing since the age of 3. His sound is cultivated from a combination of both his parents’ love of music—fostering a love of country, rock and hip-hop in their son.

Nash Country Daily has the exclusive premiere of Morgan’s acoustic performance of his current single, “The Way I Talk,” which can be found on his debut EP of the same name. You’ll be able to catch Morgan when he brings his sound to larger audiences as part of Florida Georgia Line’s Dig Your Roots Tour later this year.

“First of all I wanna thank T. Hubb [Tyler Hubbard], BK [Brian Kelley] and the whole FGL camp for allowing me the privilege of getting out on the road with them,” Morgan said. “I am such a fan of what they do, and such a fan of them as people. I’m also a fan of their 28,000 fans who come out to the shows! Hopefully they won’t mind if a few of them become Morgan Wallen fans as well. I’ve already learned a lot from them just by hanging and watching their shows in 2016. Can’t wait to get out there and tear it down in 2017!”

Watch Morgan’s acoustic performance of “‘The Way I Talk.”

Photo by Delaney Royer / Sweettalk PR

Blogs

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Headlines