Watch a Sneak Peek of Kacey Musgraves and Ronnie Milsap Sing “Don’t You Ever Get Tired (Of Hurting Me)” on New Tribute Album

Posted on

Ronnie Milsap may have turned 74 years old on January 16, but that doesn’t mean he is slowing down—in fact, the Country Music Hall of Famer has a new tribute album in the works.

The collaborative album features Ronnie teaming with some of country’s top talent to sing tunes from his vast catalog, which includes 35 No. 1 hits over his 40-plus-year career.

Thanks to NASH morning show personality Kelly Ford, Nash Country Daily got a sneak peek inside the recording studio as Ronnie and Kacey Musgraves tackle Ronnie’s 1989 No. 1 hit, “Don’t You Ever Get Tired (Of Hurting Me),” which was written by Hank Cochran, who, incidentally, was elected to the Hall of Fame with Ronnie in 2014.

The list of artists who are participating on Ronnie’s new album is pretty incredible and includes other Hall of Famers as well as some of today’s biggest stars, but we can’t spill the beans just yet.

In the meantime, enjoy this short clip of Kacey and Ronnie in the studio.

photo and video by Kelly Ford

Blogs

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

President Trump

President Trump

The election is over. Donald Trump is now our next president. Some are thrilled…here in Idaho, he won our 4 electoral votes decisively (as do all GOP presidential candidates). Others are terrified, and my question to them is, “why?” How do you know with certainty what kind of leader Donald Trump will be? If I…

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

Treasure Valley Dancing with the Stars is back…and We’re hosting it!!!

We just spoke with Mary over at Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society and couldn’t be more excited to announce another year with Treasure Valley’s “Dancing with the Stars”!!! Last year, Jeni performed with her dance partner and tied for first place! More importantly, the ACS was able to raise just over $30,000…

Headlines