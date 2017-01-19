Our List of the 50+ Country Stars Who Follow Donald Trump on Twitter May Surprise You

Posted on

For shits and giggles, I attempted a hard-target search for every country artist who follows President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter (@RealDonaldTrump), and compiled a list of more than 50 names.

What does this prove? Nothing. While many of the artists may be Trump supporters, there are probably plenty who just want to stay up to date with his many tweets (good luck), as well as some detractors who want to fan their flames of disgust.

A handful of interesting factoids from the search:

  • Artists with a current single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart Top 40 who follow Trump: Michael Ray (“Think a Little Less” #14), Chris Janson (“Holdin’ Her” #26), Darius Rucker (“If I Told You” #30), RaeLynn (“Love Triangle” #34), Justin Moore (“Somebody Else Will” #35), and Locash (“Ring on Every Finger” #40).
  • Two-thirds of the Dixie Chicks follow Trump (no Martie Maguire).
  • Two-thirds of Rascal Flatts follow Trump (no Gary LeVox).
  • Three-fourths of the Oak Ridge Boys follow Trump (no William Lee Golden).
  • Big & Rich’s John Rich follows Trump, but Big Kenny does not.
  • Carrie Underwood does not follow Trump, but her husband, Mike Fisher, does.
  • Merle Haggard, who died in April 2016, still follows Trump.

Check out the list of @RealDonaldTrump followers below.

  • A Thousand Horses: @AThousandHorses
  • Bellamy Brothers: @BellamyBrothers
  • Billy Currington: @BillyCurrington
  • Brooke Eden: @BrookeEdenMusic
  • Chris Cagle: @ChrisCagle
  • Chris Janson: @Janson_Chris
  • Chuck Wicks: @ChuckWicksMusic
  • Colt Ford: @ColtFord
  • Craig Morgan: @CMorganMusic
  • Craig Wayne Boyd: @CWBYall
  • Darius Rucker: @DariusRucker
  • Drake White: @DrakeWhite
  • Duane Allen (Oak Ridge Boys): @DuaneAllen
  • Emily Strayer (Dixie Chicks): @EmilyRobison
  • GaryAllan: @GaryAllan
  • Gatlin Brothers: @GatlinBrothers
  • Hayes Carll: @HayesCarll
  • Jackie Lee: @JackieLeeMusic
  • Jake Owen: @JakeOwen
  • Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts): @JayDeMarcus
  • Jessie James Decker: @JessieJDecker
  • Joe Bonsall (Oak Ridge Boys): @JoeBonsall
  • Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts): @JoeDonRooney
  • John Michael Montgomery: @JM2Squared
  • John Rich (Big & Rich): @JohnRich
  • Justin Moore: @JustinColeMoore
  • Kelly Willis: @KellyWRobison
  • Larry Gatlin: @LarryGatlin
  • Lee Ann Womack: @LeeAnnWomack
  • Lee Greenwood: @TheLeeGreenwood
  • Locash: @LocashMusic
  • Love and Theft: @LoveAndTheft
  • Lyle Lovett: @LyleLovett
  • Marie Osmond: @MarieOsmond
  • Mark Wills: @MarkWillsMusic
  • Marty Raybon (Shenandoah): @MartyRaybon
  • Merle Haggard: @MerleHaggard
  • Michael Ray: @MichaelRayMusic
  • Morgan Wallen: @MorganCWallen
  • Natalie Maines (Dixie Chicks): @1NatalieMaines (unverified account)
  • Neil Perry (The Band Perry): @TheNeilPerry
  • Oak Ridge Boys: @OakRidgeBoys
  • RaeLynn: @RaeLynn
  • Randy Houser: @RandyHouser
  • Ray Scott: @RayalityCheck
  • Richard Sterban (Oak Ridge Boys): RASterban
  • Ricky Skaggs: @RickySkaggs
  • Rodney Atkins: @RodneyAtkins
  • Sammy Kershaw: @SammyKershaw
  • Scotty McCreery: @ScottyMcCreery
  • Shenandoah: @ShenandoaBand
  • Smo: @TheRealBigSmo
  • Stoney LaRue: @StoneyLaRue
  • T. Graham Brown: @TGrahamBrown1
  • Thompson Square: @ThompsonSquare
  • Travis Tritt: @TravisTritt
  • Trick Pony: @TrickPonyMusic
  • Ty Herndon: @TyHerndonCom
  • Uncle Kracker: @UncleKracker
  • Wheeler Walker Jr: @WheelerWalkerJr

Donald Trump’s inauguration is on Friday, Jan. 20, but the festivities begin today. Check out our post “Here’s Your Schedule of Country Artists Performing at Trump’s Inauguration Festivities.”

Blogs

Snowmaggedon

Snowmaggedon

Well, this winter’s been something, huh?  Whether you call it “Snowmaggedon” or “Snowpocalypse,” it’s been overwhelming for EVERYONE!  Even my snow-loving friends are ready for spring.  Hopefully we can all use this as a learning experience.  Here’s what I’ve learned:  ALWAYS shovel the street in front of your house…not just the driveway and sidewalk!  You…

Another Snow Day? Ugh!

Another Snow Day? Ugh!

No offense to the super mom out there that just can’t get enough of hanging out with her kids for hours on end but…You are NOT NORMAL! The rest of us are seriously stressed out by trying to entertain our little ones while staving off the desire to open a bottle of wine at 11am.…

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

Headlines