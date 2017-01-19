Well, this winter’s been something, huh? Whether you call it “Snowmaggedon” or “Snowpocalypse,” it’s been overwhelming for EVERYONE! Even my snow-loving friends are ready for spring. Hopefully we can all use this as a learning experience. Here’s what I’ve learned: ALWAYS shovel the street in front of your house…not just the driveway and sidewalk! You can’t count on ACHD to clear the street, that’s for sure. Before next winter, I’m planning to buy a snowblower and about a thousand pounds of ice melt…that should virtually GUARANTEE it’ll never snow like this again. You’re welcome.