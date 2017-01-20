Wynonna Announces 2017 Roots and Revival Tour

Posted on

Look out America, here comes Wynonna Judd. The “When Love Starts Talking” singer has announced that she will be hitting the road with her band, The Big Noise, for her 2017 Roots and Revival Tour.

The tour, which will kick off in March and make stops in Atlanta, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Annapolis, Md., is in support of her current album, Wynonna & The Big Noise, released in February 2016. Fans can expect to hear a wide range of songs from Wynonna’s varied 33-year career.

“My roots are firmly planted in country music,” said Wynonna in a statement. “But I was given wings, and I’m grateful that my fans have allowed me the freedom to sing the music that I love.”

Roots and Revival Tour Dates

March 2 / Englewood, Fla. / Englewood Event Center
March 3 / Ocala, Fla. / Reilly Arts Center
March 4 / Mount Dora, Fla. / Mount Dora Community Bldg
March 5 / Atlanta / Buckhead Theatre
March 9 / Hopewell, Va. / The Beacon Theatre
March 10 / Elizabethtown, Ky. / Historic State Theater
March 11 / Hiawassee, Ga. / Anderson Music Hall
March 12 / Myrtle Beach, S.C. / Calvin Gilmore Theater
April 6 / Green Cove Springs, Fla. / Clay County Fair
April 29 / Minden, Nev. / Carson Valley Inn Casino
April 30 / India, Calif. / Stagecoach Festival
June 3 / Mayetta, Kan. / Prairie Band Casino and Resort
June 23 / Cadott, Wis. / Country Fest
Aug. 5 / Canon City, Co. / Royal Gorge Bridge & Park
Sept. 22 / Tiffin, Ohio / Ritz Theatre
Sept. 24 / Jasper, Ind.
Sept. 28 / Annapolis, Md. / Rams Head On Stage
Sept. 29 / Kenne, N.H
Oct. 1 / Great Barrington, Mass. / Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Oct. 6 / Salisbury, Mass. / Blue Ocean Music Hall
Oct. 7 / York, Pa. / The Pullo Center at Penn State New York
Oct. 8 / Millville, N.J. / Levoy Theatre
Oct. 9 / Alexandria, Va.
Oct. 13 / Des Moines, Iowa / Hoyt Sherman Place
Oct. 14 / Naperville, Ill.
Oct. 19 / Clinton Township, Mich.
Oct. 20 / Cedarburg, Wis.

Blogs

Snowmaggedon

Snowmaggedon

Well, this winter’s been something, huh?  Whether you call it “Snowmaggedon” or “Snowpocalypse,” it’s been overwhelming for EVERYONE!  Even my snow-loving friends are ready for spring.  Hopefully we can all use this as a learning experience.  Here’s what I’ve learned:  ALWAYS shovel the street in front of your house…not just the driveway and sidewalk!  You…

Another Snow Day? Ugh!

Another Snow Day? Ugh!

No offense to the super mom out there that just can’t get enough of hanging out with her kids for hours on end but…You are NOT NORMAL! The rest of us are seriously stressed out by trying to entertain our little ones while staving off the desire to open a bottle of wine at 11am.…

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

Headlines