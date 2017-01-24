See What Kip Moore Does After Finding a Giant Spider in His Room

Posted on

It may not be a snake in the toilet bowl—as Brett Eldredge found when he woke up one morning while on vacation—but Kip Moore found an equally disturbing giant-sized spider in his room.

We can’t figure out what it is with country stars and creepy crawly things, but they make for good videos on Instagram. The “Running for You” singer posted two videos of his encounter with a tarantula, taking the opportunity to begin conversations with the giant arachnid.

“Hey there, Mr. Spider,” Kip says in the conversation with the spider. “Hey, look dude, you gotta stay out of my pillowcase. Last night I almost smashed you cause you freaked me out so damn bad in the middle of the night. You gotta steer clear of that”

Check out the videos to see what the spider has to say.

These things are everywhere..if we could just communicate maybe we could coexist wo fear

A video posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on

Mr spider is back at it..sneaks up at all hours of the night

A video posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on

Blogs

Snowmaggedon

Snowmaggedon

Well, this winter’s been something, huh?  Whether you call it “Snowmaggedon” or “Snowpocalypse,” it’s been overwhelming for EVERYONE!  Even my snow-loving friends are ready for spring.  Hopefully we can all use this as a learning experience.  Here’s what I’ve learned:  ALWAYS shovel the street in front of your house…not just the driveway and sidewalk!  You…

Another Snow Day? Ugh!

Another Snow Day? Ugh!

No offense to the super mom out there that just can’t get enough of hanging out with her kids for hours on end but…You are NOT NORMAL! The rest of us are seriously stressed out by trying to entertain our little ones while staving off the desire to open a bottle of wine at 11am.…

Dashing through the snow…

Dashing through the snow…

“These idiots have no idea how to drive on snow!  Get out of my way!”  I wonder how many drivers scream those words…right before sliding off the road.  My sister-in-law’s family drove the snowy road from Nevada for Christmas.  They said a guy flew past them, only to end up in a ditch further up…

Face-palm.

Face-palm.

(BSM-Before Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. That’s cool. (ASM-After Social Media) I like Pepsi. You like Coke. Yup. Why don’t you like Pepsi? It’s not Coke. Why don’t you like Coke? Because it’s not Pepsi. And Pepsi is clearly better. That’s your opinion. But research shows more people prefer Pepsi to…

Headlines