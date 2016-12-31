Out With The Old, In With The New- Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild and More Welcome 2017

The clock struck midnight in Nashville on New Year’s Eve and country stars took to their social media accounts to send their best wishes for a very happy and healthy new year.
2016 could arguably go down as one of the craziest years—with divisive presidential campaigns and so many celebrity deaths, including Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to close out the year— many of us couldn’t wait for 2017 to take over.
Now that the new year is here, we can all start fresh and make 2017 the best we can. Here’s to a very happy and healthy new year for us all. Check out the well wishes from your favorite country stars.
4,3,2,1 4,3,2,1 happy new year!!! pic.twitter.com/dIZssspysH
— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) January 1, 2017
Bring on Tomorrow! #happynewyear #2017
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year!!! This is how I party🎤 pic.twitter.com/4NZI1OroBR
— Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year to all of yenz! Thank you for an amazing 2016…let’s kick ass this year 👊 #outskirtsofheaven pic.twitter.com/hyf07C2YXc
— Craig Campbell (@craigcampbelltv) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year to my best friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/CmOAE1vgJK
— Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) January 1, 2017
Photo by Neilson Barnard/DCNYRE2017/Getty Images for dcp